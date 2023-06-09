Destination Cape Breton Organizes Hiking Tours into the Woods

Destination Cape Breton is encouraging people to get back outdoors after the lifting of the travel ban on the woods.

Destination Cape Breton unveiled its new Back to the Woods waterfall hike series, which will feature a pair of hikes on each Saturday to two featured waterfalls accompanied by local and regional social media influencers and ambassadors for the rest of June.

Tomorrow, participants will visit Egypt Falls in the morning and Gairloch Falls in the afternoon. On June 17, its MacIntosh Brook Falls in the morning, and Corney Brook Falls in the afternoon. On June 24, they will stop at Embree`s Brook Falls in the morning and Humes River Falls in the afternoon.

Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith says the group was concerned that visitors have the impression that it is not safe to travel to Cape Breton at this time.

Hikers can also take part in the waterfall season contest. By visiting three or more of the featured waterfalls, participants can win a Cape Breton Adventure Weekend for two. Those interested will need to download the Waterfall Season App. While the woods and trails are open, a province wide ban on open fires is still in effect.