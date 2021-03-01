Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Planning Virtual Conference

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores is hosting Shake up Winter 2.0, a virtual conference on March 2.

The virtual conference will include a two hour session with digital marketing wizz Darrell Keezer, running from 9 to 11 am. In the Afternoon, there is an online town hall, running from 1 until 3 p.m., with speakers including MPs Sean Fraser and Mike Kelloway, as well as DEANS chair Wes Surrett, events Nova Scotia, and Tourism Nova Scotia.

DEANS Managing Director Cindy MacKinnon called the event an opportunity for people to shake off winter and move into the next tourism season. After a successful in-person event last year, DEANS decided to move the event to virtual because of COVID-19.

To register for either session, visit the Nova Scotia’s Northumberland Shores Facebook Page. A link to the page is here: http://bit.ly/2ZZh3YD