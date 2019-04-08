Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Presents Annual Awards

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores honoured its best in tourism over the past year. The regional tourism organization held an awards dinner gala at Glasgow Square in New Glasgow over the weekend.

Keppoch Mountain was named winner of the Mike Bloomfield Rising Star Award, while the Marketing Award went to the DeCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou. Guysborough County’s Out of the Fog Lighthouse Museum won the CEO-Chief Experience Opportunity Award. There were two winners for the Carlton Munroe Festival and Events Award; the Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Tournament in Antigonish and the Music Mountain Music Festival in Thorburn.

Gordon Hammond picked up the Fleur Mainville Ambassador Award, while Chef Rob at the Liscombe Lodge won the Flavour Award. The Sport Impact Award Winner was the 2018 Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish and the Craft Beverages Award Winner was Steinhart Distillery.