Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Receives Federal Support

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced $116,000 in funding for the Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS). A release form the federal government stated the aim of the funding is to bring together the broader tourism community along the Northumberland Shore and the Municipality of Guysborough as it aligns with the federal Growth Strategy for rural regions.

The funding is made through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Innovative Communities Fund. The money will go towards, amongst other things, an audio-visual library, a brand-new regional tourism website complete with a mobile friendly app and online revenue generation capability, and a social media and self-escorted digital tour strategy along with an events strategy.

Fraser said the funding will help identify what new markets they can approach to further grow the province`s tourism strategy.