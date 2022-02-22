Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Releases New Strategic Direction Plan

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Tourism Association has released its Strategic Direction Plan for 2022 to 2025. The plan was developed through a stakeholder focus group facilitated by NovaNature Adventures and Consultants out of Guysborough County. The association’s board of directors approved the plan along with an Action Plan.

DEANS has adopted a new brand, Coastal Nova Scotia. It has already started transitioning their resources to reflect the change.

Managing Director Cindy MacKinnon says it is excited to share the new logo with the industry and use it as a means to unify its shores with a Coastal Nova Scotia look and feel. MacKinnon says it has two distinct shores and working together will build its marketing efforts as a destination. She says it’s moving out of the pandemic with a renewed focus and are tourism ready.

DEANS is one of four Destination Marketing Organizations in Nova Scotia. DEANS is responsible for marketing and the administration of Eastern and Northumberland Shores. The four pillars in its strategic direction include Destination Marketing, Visitor Services, Events and Partnerships.

A link to the Strategic Direction Plan can be found by following this link: https://www.coastalnovascotia.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/DEANS-Our-Strategic-Direction.pdf