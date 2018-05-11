Detour to continue as James River Bridge Repairs Continue

Motorists will have another weekend of a detour as crews work to repair the James River Bridge on Highway 104 near Antigonish. The area manager for the Department of Transportation Basil Pitts says it’s hoped the repairs will be completed by Sunday. If that happens, the bridge will be re-opened Monday. Pitts says the repair of the bridge was ordered after issues with concrete under the span was detected during a routine inspection. Pitts says every bridge in the province is inspected annually by department officials.

Motorists have been detouring around the site for about a week via Addington Forks Road and Beaver Meadow Road.