Developers of Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest Golf Courses in Inverness Planning Resort in British Columbia

The developers behind the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness have

announced plans for its second Canadian resort. Cabot Revelstoke will be located in central British Columbia. The 7,160 yard Par-71 course, with views of the Rocky Mountains at every hole, will be constructed between the town of Revelstoke and the Columbia River. The course, to be known as Cabot Pacific is being built by architect Rod Whitman, who designed the Cabot Links course. It is expected to be completed in 2023. The resort will also include a 150-room lodge, a spa and luxury residences.

Meantime, construction continues on Cabot’s resort in St. Lucia in the Carribean. The resort, at Port Hardy on the northern tip of St. Lucia is expected to be fully opened in 2022.