Developers of Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and the Nest Golf Courses in Inverness purchase a Golf Resort in Scotland

The developers behind the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness have purchased a second international resort this year.

Cabot has announced it has acquired Castle Stuart in Inverness, Scotland. It will be renamed

Cabot Highlands. The resort includes the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf Links, a new short course, a practice range, an art-deco inspired clubhouse and the historic 17th century castle for which the course was named. Cabot officials say while the Castle Stuart Golf Links will remain unchanged, the property will expand with a second golf course scheduled to open in 2024.

In January, Cabot announced it had purchased the World Woods Golf Course in Brooksville, Florida; less than an hour north of Tampa. It is renovating the two 18 hole courses and a nine-hole par three course. The resort will be known as Cabot Citrus Farms.

Cabot has two other resorts under development, Saint Lucia in the Caribbean and the other near Revelstoke, British Columbia.