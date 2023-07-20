Development Leadership Diploma Participants at Coady Institute Completing On-Site Module

A participant from India in the Coady Institute’s Development Leadership Diploma program says

he’ll be returning home with a lot of knowledge he has gained from the program.

Father Glasten Gonsalves is in Mumbai with a church-related organization that works with migrants, inmates at five prisons and five homes for children. Gonsalves says his organization and the local Cardinal wanted him to attend the program, after learning of the experiences from Coady graduates from India.

Gonsalves says he’s been enjoying what he has been learning, which he says is more student driven instead of lecture based. Gonsalves says there are some ideas he’s been exploring throughout the program.

Gonsalves says he has enjoyed his time in Antigonish, saying the community has been very warm and welcoming. Gonsalves says he hasn’t felt like an outsider at all, sensing he’s a part of the town.

The participants wrap up their in-class portion of the program at the Coady this week. They will complete their studies with an online module this fall.