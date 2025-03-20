Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Development of a Fire and Rescue Centre at the Industrial Park in Lower South River Underway

Mar 20, 2025 | Local News

Work is underway for a fire and rescue centre located at the industrial park in Lower South River.

Adrian Van de Sande, chief of the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department, said there are 9 fire departments in Antigonish town and county, with all of the chiefs forming an association. He said the association decided a local training centre where fire fighters can practice in controlled environments is a good investment.

 

The plan is to visit various municipalities to help cover some of the costs, noting they are probably looking at a $1 million project when everything is finished. Van de Sande said it will take about two years to get the centre fully functional, adding there is going to be a lot of fundraising over that time.

The plans for the centre now include practice sites for fire control, force full entry, roof ventilation, car extrication, and various specialty fires.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year