Development of a Fire and Rescue Centre at the Industrial Park in Lower South River Underway

Work is underway for a fire and rescue centre located at the industrial park in Lower South River.

Adrian Van de Sande, chief of the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department, said there are 9 fire departments in Antigonish town and county, with all of the chiefs forming an association. He said the association decided a local training centre where fire fighters can practice in controlled environments is a good investment.

The plan is to visit various municipalities to help cover some of the costs, noting they are probably looking at a $1 million project when everything is finished. Van de Sande said it will take about two years to get the centre fully functional, adding there is going to be a lot of fundraising over that time.

The plans for the centre now include practice sites for fire control, force full entry, roof ventilation, car extrication, and various specialty fires.