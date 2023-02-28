Development Plan for a Westville Property Led to a Lot of Discussion at Town Council

A development plan for a property in Westville led to much discussion at a public hearing

before last night’s regular meeting of council.

Pine-Crest Properties Inc. has applied for a development permit at 1269 Drummond Road, which would see the current building be re-purposed for offices, as well as constructing a new accessory building on the property. Several neighbours filed an appeal of the development plan, saying it was unclear just what the developer wants to build, and expressing concern that it could house a business the area is not zoned for – for example, construction.

After much discussion between the appellants, the proponents, and Westville’s Development Officer Oliver Browning, council ultimately decided to uphold the appeal and reject the development plan as currently laid out. Both the appellants and proponent complained that they didn’t have adequate notice about either the plan or the timing of the Public Hearing, and Westville Mayor Lennie White says going forward they will remedy that.

Mayor White hopes to see a new development plan brought forward, and both sides have expressed an interest in hashing out the details.

Any new plan has to have at least two weeks for public input before coming back to council for a vote. A motion to rezone several areas of town from Residential 1 to Residential 2 did not raise any public concerns, and passed unanimously.