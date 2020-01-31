Dexter Nova Alliance Chosen for Highway 104 Twinning Project

The Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal selected Dexter Nova Alliance as the preferred proponent to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a twinned section of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish.

A release from the province stated the Dexter Nova Alliance was one of three proponents shortlisted to bid on the project, noting the company submitted the highest scoring proposal. The province will negotiate terms of a final agreement, including price, before the end of March. The province expects to finalize a project agreement in April. After formally awarding the contract, the province will make the project cost information public.

Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA and DTIR Minister Lloyd Hines said the contract calls for the construction to begin this spring and wrap up by the end of 2023.

Hines said he is happy that not only did the province get good pricing, quality, and delivery times, but that they were able to work with Nova Scotia companies.

The government is using a public private partnership or P3 model for this section of twinning. The province previously stated the P3 model allows the firm to control the schedule of the project, and helps reduce the timeline and associated risk.