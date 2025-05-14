Dexter Nova Alliance Honored with the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Excellence in Engineering

Dexter Nova Alliance Team, which is made up of Dexter Construction, Nova Construction, WSP, Harbourside Engineering Group and the Department of Public Works has received the 2025 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Excellence in Engineering.

The team was recognized for outstanding work on the Highway 104 twinning project. It involved the construction of 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway constructed. The project also includes 19 new bridges along the route and the replacement of 10 existing bridges. The work has improved road safety and travel times in the area.

The prestigious award is presented annually by the Lieutenant-Governor of the province and is administered by Engineers Nova Scotia. Recipients demonstrate creative accomplusment in engineering design, and a high quality of professional standards