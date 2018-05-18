DFO Increases Presence in Guysborough County

A dispute among fishers in Guysborough County over the weekend lead to three men facing charges of assault causing bodily harm. A release from the RCMP stated they are working with partner agencies and members of the community to resolve the matter.

When asked what role the DFO is playing in the situation, Matthew McDaniel, conservation and proteciton supervisor in Sherbrooke for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said fisheries officers in the Sherbrooke detachment have increased their presence on the water in collaboration with the local RCMP.

McDaniel said he can’t speak to the issues involved in the dispute. However, he said fisheries officers run regular patrols on the water and work with fishers to ensure compliance with the coastal fisheries protection act and legislation in the fisheries act. He also said the work to build relationships with individual harvesters and, when appropriate, are empowered to make decisions with respect to settling disputes.

“We also work with the local RCMP when it turns into issues of civil disobedience and public unrest,” said McDaniel, noting this sort of situation isn’t a regular occurrence but it happens from time to time.