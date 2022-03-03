Dialysis Pilot Project to be launched in April in Cheticamp

Improved access to dialysis in rural areas is the focus of an innovative pilot project that will take place this spring.

Starting in April, Nova Scotia Health will pilot a dialysis program based at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Cheticamp. The program will offer dialysis through a new model of care using machines with fewer plumbing and electrical requirements than traditional dialysis machines.

In addition to increasing access to dialysis outside of regional centres, the goal is to reduce health complications for dialysis patients, along with costs associated with dialysis treatment.