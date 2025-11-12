Diane Racette and Jessica Hinton return as Chair and Vice Chair of CSAP Board

Two familiar faces are returning to the leadership of the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial. At a recent meeting of the CSAP board in Wedgeport, trustees re-elected Diane Racette for a third consecutive term as Chair and Jessica Hinton as Vice-Chair for a second consecutive term.

The board also reviewed the 2025-2026 official enrollment report. It shows the number of students attending CSAP schools is up by 3.2 per cent. The board notes the increase reflects the renewed confidence of families in French-language education and the essential role of the CSAP in the promotion of French and Acadian culture.