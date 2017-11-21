Dianne Roberts Chosen Antigonish Deputy Mayor

After the first year of the new Antigonish Town Council, a new deputy mayor has been selected. Councillor Willie Cormier held the position since the 2016 municipal election. During last evening’s meeting, Cormier nominated Councillor Dianne Roberts to be deputy mayor.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says that Deputy Mayor Roberts has been a long serving member of council, and is a great fit for her new role. Boucher says it was a pleasure to have Cormier for the last year:

Roberts was selected for the position in an uncontested vote.