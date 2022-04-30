Diesel Jumps 17 Cents a Litre as UARB invokes the Interrupter Clause

For the fourth day in a row, the price of diesel is up. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise the price of diesel by 17 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.54.5 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $2.55.3.

This week, the price of diesel has jumped 51.6 cents a litre. The UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 6.1 cents Wednesday and 19.5 Thursday. On Friday, diesel rose another 9 cents in the weekly setting of petroleum prices by the UARB.

Gasoline is unchanged, leaving the minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at $1.80.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.81.7 on Cape Breton