Diesel Price falls by 23.5 Cents a Litre

There’s a big drop in the price of diesel.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower diesel by 23.5 cents a litre. That’s on top of a 10 cent a litre drop when the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause on Wednesday.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.13.5 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $2.14.3

The price of gasoline is unchanged. That leaves the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $2.09.2 in the eastern mainland and $2.10 on Cape Breton.