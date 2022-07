If you drive a diesel powered vehicle, you will be paying less at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower diesel by 7.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a liter of diesel is now $1.82.2 in the eastern mainland, and $1.83 on Cape Breton.

Gasoline is unchanged, leaving the minimum price for a liter of regular self-serve unleaded at $1.83.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.84.2 on Cape Breton.