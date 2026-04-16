Diesel Price Falls by Almost 11 Cents a Litre as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

If you drive a diesel powered vehicle, you will be paying less at the pump today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to lower the price of diesel by 10.8 cents a litre.

The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $2.13.4 to $2.15.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.14.2 to $2.16.5.

The price of gasoline is unchanged.

The Energy Board will announce further adjustments to the cost at the pump Friday, as it sets its weekly prices for gasoline and diesel.