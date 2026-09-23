Diesel prices drop in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel dropped last night in Nova Scotia. A litre of diesel in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury is now between $2.69.4 cents and 2.72.4. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.70.2 to $2.73.2.
Town of Antigonish to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The Town of Antigonish will fly the Mi’kmaq flag from September 29 to October 2 in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 and Treaty Day on October 1. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron called the week a time for education and...