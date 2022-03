Motorists who drive diesel powered vehicles will be paying more at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise the price of diesel by 10.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.85.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.86.

The price of gas is unchanged, leaving the minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded at $1.67.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.68.5 on Cape Breton.