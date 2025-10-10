Digital Inclusion Week Raises the Issue of Many Nova Scotians without Internet Access because of Cost

This is Digital Inclusion Week in the province, recognizing the importance of equitable access to technology, internet connectivity and digital skills for all Nova Scotians.

An estimated 20,000 Nova Scotians don’t have internet at home because of cost; more can’t afford a suitable device or have basic internet skills.

The non-profit organization GEO Nova Scotia, which stands for Getting Everyone Online, works with 125 partner organizations to deliver Chromebooks, smartphones and iPads as well as provide home internet and mobile plans to those who can’t afford them.

GEO Nova Scotia CEO and Founder Matt Spurway says they work with a network of non-profit agencies that receive a regular allocation of referrals or requests to assist clients they serve in need.

Since 2022, GEO Nova Scotia has distributed more than 7,000 free Chromebooks, smartphones and iPads and provided more than 60,000 months of free connectivity to over 4,500 home internet and mobile plans.

GEO Nova Scotia also hosted a one day hybrid event on Wednesday that attracted business, government and community representatives for panels, workshops and discussions on digital equity.