Disability Scholar and St. FX University Sociology Professior Dr. Katie Aubrecht Completes Review of Nova Scotia’s Disability Act

Disability scholar and St. FX University Sociology Professor Dr. Katie Aubrecht has completed an

independent review of the province’s Accessibility Act.

Aubrecht’s report, available in a variety of formats, including a plain language summary and videos in American sign language has 48 recommendations. The report notes that the province is making progress on making Nova Scotia more accessible, but there is room for improvement in various areas including accessibility standards, communications and engagement.

Aubrecht says one critical issue is housing; and there are several ways government can take measures to enhance the effectiveness of the Act. Aubrecht says housing is referenced in the Act, in the terms of an exemption for multi-use residences of three or less units. She says these residences won’t have to comply with the standards in the Act.

Other recommendations include changing the definition of the word disability in the act, require training for anyone who is doing accessibility work around the Act, direct all government departments to commit to accessibility and have First Voice members on all boards and committees that come out of the Act.

A link to the report in various formats can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/accessibility/act-review/