Disaster Preparedness Workshop Planned for Antigonish Library on Wednesday

With hurricane season underway, a group of community members are hosting a disaster preparedness workshop at the community room of the Antigonish Library on Wednesday, at 7 p.m..

Riley Olstead, an organizer for the event, said following the events of Post tropical storm Fiona, community members began coming together to think about how to respond to and prepare for natural disaster such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

Olstead said organizers hosted a similar workshop last year, and it was well attended both in person and online. At the meeting, there was an interesting in people being trained in psychological first aid. Since then, around 20 people were trained as psychological first aid responders ready to be deployed to warming centres.

Topics will include communications protocols, vulnerable persons support, and community mapping.

The event on Wednesday runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. All are welcome.