Disposing of your Christmas Tree in Your Back Yard Could be an Option This Year

If you’re looking at how to dispose of your Christmas Tree after the holidays are over,

the solution may be in your own back yard.

Andrew Holland with the Nature Conservancy of Canada says instead of taking the tree to the end of your driveway for disposal, leave it on your property. He says you can even have some fun with it by decorating the tree outside.

Holland says by spring, the tree will have lost most of its needles. He says cut the tree branches, lay them where spring flowers are starting to emerge in your garden and place the trunk on soil but not on top of the flowers.

By the fall the branches and trunk will begin to decompose and turn into soil.