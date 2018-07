It seems the winners of the recent Chase the Ace in Margaree are in disagreement.

Winners named in the $1.2 million draw were Barb Reddick and Tyrone MacInnis of Guysborough and Glace Bay, respectively.

Shortly after the cheque presentation, Reddick said she plans to take MacInnis, her nephew, to court. Reddick stated she put MacInnis’s name on the ticket for good luck and that there was no agreement to share the Chase the Ace winnings