Distributing Information to the Public on Proposed Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County on Schedule

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the plan to get information out to the public

on the proposed consolidation remains, at least for now, on schedule.

Tuesday morning saw a meeting of the steering committee for the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town and Antigonish County into one municipal unit. The intention, prior to the December outbreak, was to get out to residents by mid–to-late March and McCarron said he doesn’t see that changing significantly.

McCarron said they will operate within the guidelines of public health rules. The goal he said, is to have the matter settled before the next Nova Scotia municipal election in 2024. McCarron said they feel they have lots of time to get where they need to go in terms of public consultation and making a decision.