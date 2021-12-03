District 1 Special Election in Inverness County will be Electronic

A special election in Inverness County will take place in March.

As a result of current District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier’s decision to retire in January, Finance Director Tanya Tibbo said the municipality will hold a vote in early March using telephone and internet voting.

After approving a draft, Tibbo told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that the first reading of a bylaw allowing electronic voting required approval, which council provided.

Tibbo said the municipality can now advertise the bylaw and proceed to second and final reading in January.