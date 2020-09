Only one seat will be contested for District of St. Mary’s Council in next month’s municipal election.

In District 2, Warden Michael Mosher will face challenger Charlene Zinck.

Acclaimed are Courtney Mailman in District One, Gregory F. Weir in Districts 3 and 5, incumbent Beulah Malloy in District 4, James Fuller in District 6, incumbent Everett G. Baker in District 7 and incubment Peggy Kaiser-Kirk in District 8