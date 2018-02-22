District 3 Residents in Guysborough District Municipality talk Fracking at a Public Meeting

Last month the Municipality of the District of Guysborough sent a letter to the Premier stating that council was in favour of lifting the provincial ban on fracking instituted in 2014. Last night District 3 Councillor Neil DeCoff met with citizens in his district to hear their concerns about fracking and the process council had followed prior to sending the letter to the province.

Approximately 50 people attended the meeting. All in attendance applauded DeCoff for taking part in the public consultation although, in many instances, they did not agree with his stance on fracking. DeCoff stated that no research had been submitted to council on fracking nor any consultation with geologist or other scientists in the field made prior to the decision to write the letter in support of fracking to the best of his knowledge.

When asked how the issue had ended up on council’s agenda, DeCoff said that, to the best of his knowledge, the fracking question had been brought to council by the municipality’s CAO Barry Carroll.