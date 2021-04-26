District of Guysborough Announces Additional COVID-19 Precautions

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough is implementing additional COVID-19

precautions.

The MODG has announced it will close all of its buildings to the public for the next two weeks, and move staff to a two day onsite, two day working from home system for the next four weeks. The municipality will also re-schedule meetings or move them to an electronic format depending on the need for the next four weeks. Officials will review the building closure decision after two weeks and will make a decision to re-open or remain closed for an additional two weeks.