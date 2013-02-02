District of Guysborough, Antigonish County and Inverness County Municipalities Provide Updates Following Major Storm

A post on the Municipality of the District of Guysborough Facebook page states in an effort to allocate available resources, the province is asking residents unable to leave their home because of the snow to contact the Municipal Office at 902-533-3705 with their name, phone number, and civic address.

The post states this does not mean the situation of residents will be immediately addressed, and not include issues with impassable roads or streets as snow clearing efforts, which are under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Department of Public Works and are underway.

Residents requiring immediate emergency services are advised to call 911 as normal.

The county thanked those who helped with cleanup efforts since last Friday, and asked people check on their neighbours to lend a helping hand.

For the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, snow removal is continuing around the clock, though it is taking longer than expected due to the volume and weight of the snow. If your road is still not passable, please contact the Operations Contact Centre at 1-844-696-7737 or email occ@novascotia.ca

Municipal crews are focusing on sidewalks and widening municipally owned roads today.

For the Municipality of the County of Inverness, the exceptional volume of snow has been more than usual municipal equipment can handle. Staff have had to mobilize backhoes, and remove and store snow offsite. Snow removal efforts were also impacted by critical water main repairs which municipal staff needed to be undertake at the same time.

For the most part municipal infrastructure has been opened, and the plan is to widen paths and access over the coming days.