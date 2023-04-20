District of Guysborough asks province to re-consider support of J-Class Roads

For the first time in council’s memory, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough received no cost-sharing funds from the province for paving projects on J-class roads this year. The lack of support for local paving projects was brought to the attention of council at the regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Council passed a motion to send a letter to the Minister of Public Works Kim Masland and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow asking why no funding was forthcoming for the 2024-2025 year. And furthermore, to ask that the province revisit its decision not to provide cost-sharing on paving projects in the municipality this year