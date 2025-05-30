District of Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll Receives Prestigious National Honour from His Peers

Municipality of the District of Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll recently received an Honorary Membership for Life Award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) during the association’s national conference in Quebec on Wednesday.

Carroll spent the last 42 years working in government, and the last 37 with municipalities, including time in Towns of St. Anthony and Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, in Newfoundland and Sackville, NB. He took on the role of CAO for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough in 2009.

Carroll said it feels good to receive the recognition, adding it was unexpected, and due to nominations from colleagues across the country.

One of Carroll’s initiative mentioned by CAMA that stands out is the implementation of the 4-Day Work Week for MODG employees. This included expanded hours for service delivery and the re-positioning of the workforce and entire operations to better deal with future EMO and Pandemic events, like the COVID-19 Pandemic. Carroll said there were a number of highlights over the years, adding the people and councils he worked with over his career have been great.

A member of CAMA for more than 25 years, Carroll joined the Board of Directors in 2002 as a Director for the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador, and served as national president from 2007-2008.