District of Guysborough Concerned about Traffic in the Boylston Area

Traffic through the community of Boylston is raising concerns as large trucks and travellers navigate the hard turns and short sight lines on the only road connecting the Trans-Canada Highway with the District of Guysborough. On Wednesday, municipal councillors of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough passed a motion calling on the Department of Transportation to bar the use of engine brakes through the community, as well as a request for a speed radar sign placed along the route.