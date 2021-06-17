District of Guysborough Council Not Pleased Stanfest At Home Concert Series To Be Hosted at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou

Councillors of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough voted in favour of a motion, brought to the floor by District 8 Councillor Fin Armsworthy at yesterday’s regular council meeting, to contact Troy Greencorn, Stanfest producer, about the decision to relocate the live concert component of the event, regularly held in the community of Canso, to the deCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou this year.

MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said yesterday was the first he’d heard of the move and he, as well as other councillors, were displeased by the decision.

In the coming days, MODG CAO Barry Carroll will draft a letter to Stanfest organizers voicing council’s concerns about the move and contact Greencorn by phone to discuss the matter.

Pitts said, “We as a council don’t think it was a good move on his [Greencorn’s] behalf and we think it is basically a slap in the face to this community.”