District of Guysborough Council to include a recognition of Indigenous Blacks of Nova Scotia at all Meetings

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough council passed a motion to give its notice of

intent to amend the proceedings of council by-law at the regular council meeting on Wednesday.

The amendment would recognize the indigenous Blacks of Nova Scotia, whose legacy and contribution dates back more than 400 years.

This acknowledgement would be added to the existing land acknowledgment that is read at the beginning of every meeting in recognition that council is located in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kma’ki People.