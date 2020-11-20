District of Guysborough Discuss Garbage Collection Service in Mulgrave

Municipality of the District of Guysborough council discussed the garbage pick-up service they

conduct in the Town of Mulgrave and their intention to reduce the collection of garbage and recycling from once a week to biweekly. The change in service, Warden Vernon Pitts said, was the same service all residents of MODG currently have.

Pitts went on to explain the history of the agreement, which is not under a formal contract, starting when the Town of Mulgrave was in talks for dissolution. He said MODG took on waste collection in Mulgrave at that time as a service to a neighbour. MODG wasn’t making any money on the waste collection service offered in Mulgrave and had increased the services provided in the town since taking over collection– all at the original price.

Mulgrave has the option to put a tender out for the service and Pitts said if they did so MODG would put in a bid.

The change to biweekly pick-up for garbage and recycling in Mulgrave will take effect as of Dec. 1st.

MODG will continue waste collection in Mulgrave until the town tells them otherwise.