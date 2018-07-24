District of Guysborough Establishes Wall of Fame

The 2018 Municipality of the District of Guysborough Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Wednesday night at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex. The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m., is part of Guysborough’s annual Come Home Week.

Inductees this year are Gordon Drysdale in the builder category, as well as Jean-Andre Pellerin and Gerald Fitzgerald, both in the individual athlete category. Angie Tavares, recreation director with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, said the wall of fame is a new initiative from the steering committee for the CLC.

Other events for the week include the 46 Annual Hoe Down on the Hill at the Boylston Provincial Park at 6 p.m. on July 24, and an outdoor 80s theme family night on the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex shinny rink and skating trail on Friday, July 27. Tickets for the Wall of Fame gala are on sale at the CLC.