District of Guysborough Gives First Reading to Bylaw on Electronic Voting

You can add the District of Guysborough to the list of municipalities pursuing electronic voting for the upcoming municipal election. At Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting, MODG council passed first reading of a proposed bylaw to allow voters to cast their ballot using a telephone or computer. The move would also see physical polling locations with kiosks featuring touchpad screens and on-site attendants to help in each of the eight districts.

The bylaw is expected to be adopted at next month’s council meeting, which would be followed by an information campaign to raise awareness about the changes with residents of the municipality.