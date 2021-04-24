District of Guysborough Offices to Be closed for the Upcoming Week

District of Guysborough officials say its Municipal Offices and the Waste Management offices

will be closed for the upcoming week. Officials say the move is out an abundance of caution after some staff having a low risk of being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19. Testing and precautions are being taken. Unaffected staff will continue to work onsite. All necessary meetings will be moved to conference call or online.

The Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex and the waste management facility will remain open.