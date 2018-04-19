District of Guysborough Outlines Reasons for Serving Notice to Leave ESREN

Following its most recent budget deliberations, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough voted to serve notice of withdrawing from the

Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network. Warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality did not serve notice because they are definitely leaving the ESREN but stated the municipalities must give a year’s notification if they are contemplating leaving.

Pitts said council is considering the move because of budgetary reasons. With the district raising its tax rates recently and cutting programs by 25 per cent, Pitts said the ESREN is no different. Down the road, he said, if things don’t turn around for the Guysborough District, it may have to be leave but added it is too early say.

“We were faced with the predicament of either we give notice to the REN or we withdraw funding from our own economic development office and we will not be withdrawing funding from our own economic development office,” said the warden.