District of Guysborough Reaches Out to Other Financial Institutions to Serve Canso as BMO Branch in the Community Prepares to Close

Council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough heard back from the Bank of Montreal following council`s request for a meeting regarding the planned closure of local BMO branches in Canso and Port Hawkesbury.

Guysborough Warden Paul Long said BMO representatives stated that they will not come to speak with council, and that the closures are basically a done deal, though he did say there are plans for BMO representatives to visit the Canso branch and speak with customers about possible alternatives.



The closures are set to happen by July 25. In the meantime, said Long, council reached out to other banking institutions to see if there is any interest in another bank coming to the area, adding they have received no positive response to date.

Long said it`s not an ideal situation for the folks in Canso to not have a bank in their community, noting the nearest BMO location is in New Glasgow. He said council reached out to the RBC in Guysborough to let them know the situation in hopes of RBC being able to do something to meet the needs of Canso residents.