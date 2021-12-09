District of Guysborough Remembers District 7 Councillor Rickey McLaren; District 7 Byelection set for February

At last night’s regular Municipality of the District of Guysborough council meeting, a moment of

silence was held to mark the passing of District 7 Councillor Rickey McLaren last month. After council adjourned, MODG Warden Vernon Pitts spoke of his friendship, both personal and professional, with McLaren and of the councillor’s commitment to his community, family and constituents in the Country Harbour area.

With the passing of McLaren, a by-election must be held to provide representation for the citizens of District 7. The date for the election was set for Saturday, February 19th with closing of nominations set January 25th. Advance polling will be conducted through electronic voting and a polling station will be set up at the Country Harbour Gun Club