District of Guysborough says New Funding Formula from Province for Libraries More Costly for Municipalities

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough has been notified by the deputy minister of communities, culture and heritage of plans to change the funding formula for libraries – something the municipality says it won’t be able to afford.

Deputy CAO, Gary Cleary says under the new formula,, the municipality would be playing $17,500 more when compared to the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Cleary says part of the reason for the increase is the funding was changed for French and equity grants, which were 100 per cent funded by the province. It will now be cost shared with the municipality.

There’s also a proposal to increase funding levels annually, resulting in significant higher costs for the muncipality. There’s been no funding hike since the 2010-2011 fiscal year.

Following the municipality’s regular council meeting yesterday, Warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality will still provide the $36,000 it did last year, but not the increase that’s being asked for under the proposed formula.