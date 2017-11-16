District of Guysborough support review of province’s parks and protected area plan

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough is fully supporting a review of the province’s criteria on deciding what lands are protected. This comes after the Mining Association of Nova Scotia announced that they want to propose changes in the province in regards to the parks and protected areas plan.

The municipality, in a release indicates the association’s proposal would mean a better balance between rural economic development and land protection. The Municipality says that greater flexibility could mean an increase in mineral exploration, which can address the population decline in the area.

They also note that previously, the economic prosperity of the area was built on industry such as forestry and fishing. Mineral exploration, however could offer an opportunity to address the population decline by improving employment in the area.