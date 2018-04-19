District of Guysborough Supports Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough voted to give just over $2,300 to Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue. Warden Vernon Pitts said the group requested a tax levy, which he said is what fire commissions receive. Pitts said council decided against the levy and based their funding on 50 cents per resident.

Pitts said he feels the province should partnering with such funding, noting a high percentage of searches are conducted on Crown property.