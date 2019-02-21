District of Guysborough to Leave ESREN by the end of March

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will officially withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network as of March 31. Council passed the motion during a regular monthly meeting yesterday.

Councilor Miles MacDonald, who was council’s representative for ESREN, was the only nay vote.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality signaled their intentions since last year. Pitts said the county sent a letter to the REN last March signaling they planned to leave if things didn’t change financially, adding things have not changed from a revenue perspective.

The county is also experiencing a significant loss of tax revenue from the decommissioning of the offshore gas industry

Pitts said the decision to leave the REN was based on finances, and not because of a lack of services provided by the REN to the municipality. Council is confident their own economic development department will work on objectives outlined in their municipal strategic plan.